NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2744175SaveSaveChristmas vector social media ads template setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 65.65 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas vector social media ads template setMore