Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2744843SaveSaveColorful retro owl badge linocut vector editable templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 4.29 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontK2D by Cadson DemakDownload K2D fontDownload AllSaveDownloadColorful retro owl badge linocut vector editable templateMore