SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2744951SaveSaveMerry Christmas wish card vector gray floral backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 4.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMerry Christmas wish card vector gray floral backgroundMore