Christmas greeting message vector template for social media post More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 4.18 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 1006 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2934 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 3918 x 3284 px | 300 dpi

Compatible with :