SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2744960SaveSaveChristmas greeting vector festive backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 7.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas greeting vector festive backgroundMore