SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2744966SaveSaveChristmas greeting message vector template for social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 11.49 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1006 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2935 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3918 x 3285 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadChristmas greeting message vector template for social media postMore