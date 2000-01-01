SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2744992SaveSaveChristmas banner template vector set for social mediaMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 22.97 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 480 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1400 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas banner template vector set for social mediaMore