SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2745114SaveSaveChristmas greeting message psd template for social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1410 x 1182 px | 300 dpi | 11.09 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1006 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1410 x 1182 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontSaveDownloadChristmas greeting message psd template for social media postMore