SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2745151SaveSaveMerry Christmas wish card vector gray floral backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 5.92 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMerry Christmas wish card vector gray floral backgroundMore