WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2745414SaveSaveEditable Christmas vector template social media kitMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 42.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadEditable Christmas vector template social media kitMore