katiePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2745497SaveSaveOriental pattern brush seamless chinese red design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGAI | 725.14 KBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadOriental pattern brush seamless chinese red design vectorMore