WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2746503SaveSavePsd winter sparkle Christmas decorated bokeh backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.34 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.34 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.34 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadPsd winter sparkle Christmas decorated bokeh backgroundMore