AdjimaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2746980SaveSaveVintage wild animals frame psd floral pink jungle backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 179.07 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage wild animals frame psd floral pink jungle backgroundMore