AumPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2747002SaveSaveVintage wild animals frame vector colorful pastel botanical backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 4.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage wild animals frame vector colorful pastel botanical backgroundMore