marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2747245SaveSaveWild animals frame vector botanical vintage jungle backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 25.43 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadWild animals frame vector botanical vintage jungle backgroundMore