WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2749401SaveSaveChristmas greeting vector festive backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 45.95 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 628 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1833 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2618 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas greeting vector festive backgroundMore