WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2749416SaveSaveLet it snow message vector blurry cotton decorated backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 5.01 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 628 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1832 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2617 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontSaveDownloadLet it snow message vector blurry cotton decorated backgroundMore