WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2749518SaveSaveWarm Christmas wishes vector pine cone decoratedMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 5.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1006 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2934 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3918 x 3284 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWarm Christmas wishes vector pine cone decoratedMore