SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2750906SaveSaveGold frame floral border vector vintage illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 31.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadGold frame floral border vector vintage illustrationMore