Vintage floral frame psd background hand drawn illustration More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 72.52 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi