SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751117SaveSaveVintage floral frame psd background hand drawn illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 82.49 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage floral frame psd background hand drawn illustrationMore