The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751306SaveSaveSemele or Fireflies (1907) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 622 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1556 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 1556 px | 300 dpi | 26.74 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadSemele or Fireflies (1907) by Arthur B. Davies. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More