rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751329Fragment of a Female Figure of the Late Spedos Type (2500 - 2400 B.C.). Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by…Save

Fragment of a Female Figure of the Late Spedos Type (2500 - 2400 B.C.). Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Fragment of a Female Figure of the Late Spedos Type (2500 - 2400 B.C.). Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More