Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751329SaveSaveFragment of a Female Figure of the Late Spedos Type (2500 - 2400 B.C.). Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4478 x 6716 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4478 x 6716 px | 300 dpi | 172.13 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadFragment of a Female Figure of the Late Spedos Type (2500 - 2400 B.C.). Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More