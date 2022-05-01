The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751330SaveSaveMarble head of a youth (A.D. 41–54) sculpture in high resolution. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 989 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2883 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3295 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3295 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 75.45 MBSaveDownloadMarble head of a youth (A.D. 41–54) sculpture in high resolution. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More