Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2751478SaveSaveCorporate businesspeople working on marketing planMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 91.58 MBSaveDownloadCorporate businesspeople working on marketing planMore