SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2755295SaveSaveFruit and flower psd vintage set hand drawn illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2858 px | 300 dpi | 79.04 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2858 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadFruit and flower psd vintage set hand drawn illustrationMore