SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2755344SaveSaveFruit and flower vector vintage set hand drawn illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 37.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadFruit and flower vector vintage set hand drawn illustrationMore