BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2756520SaveSaveBlooming rose vector editable template social media bannerMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 9.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontOxygen by Vernon AdamsDownload Oxygen fontDownload AllSaveDownloadBlooming rose vector editable template social media bannerMore