BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2756543SaveSaveRed rose psd social media editable template hand drawnMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 10.08 MBSmall 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Adamina by CyrealDownload Adamina fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSaveDownloadRed rose psd social media editable template hand drawnMore