BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2756548SaveSaveRed rose editable template psd with new arrival textMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20.42 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 20.42 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontPT Sans by ParaTypeDownload PT Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadRed rose editable template psd with new arrival textMore