BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2756554SaveSaveRed rose editable template psd with new arrival textMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.42 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.42 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontPT Sans by ParaTypeDownload PT Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadRed rose editable template psd with new arrival textMore