Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2758144SaveSaveCute cherub vector illustration, remix from artworks by Wenceslaus HollarMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 6.73 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 979 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2856 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3264 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadCute cherub vector illustration, remix from artworks by Wenceslaus HollarMore