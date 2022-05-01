rawpixel
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Badge (Hyungbae) of Upper Civil Rank with Two Cranes during Joseon dynasty (1392–1910) in the second half of 19th century. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

