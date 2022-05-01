Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2761529SaveSaveBadge (Hyungbae) of Upper Civil Rank with Two Cranes during Joseon dynasty (1392–1910) in the second half of 19th century. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1075 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1856 x 2071 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1856 x 2071 px | 300 dpi | 29.24 MBSaveDownloadBadge (Hyungbae) of Upper Civil Rank with Two Cranes during Joseon dynasty (1392–1910) in the second half of 19th century. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More