The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764215SaveSaveCaucasus or northern Iran Dish (ca. 1600). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4521 x 4522 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4521 x 4522 px | 300 dpi | 117.03 MBSaveDownloadCaucasus or northern Iran Dish (ca. 1600). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More