rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764215Caucasus or northern Iran Dish (ca. 1600). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

Caucasus or northern Iran Dish (ca. 1600). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Caucasus or northern Iran Dish (ca. 1600). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More