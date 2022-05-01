rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764525Seated nude lady. July (1893) painting in high resolution by Otto H. Bacher. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…Save

Seated nude lady. July (1893) painting in high resolution by Otto H. Bacher. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Seated nude lady. July (1893) painting in high resolution by Otto H. Bacher. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More