rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764680Pygmalion and Galatea (ca. 1890) painting by Jean&ndash;L&eacute;on G&eacute;r&ocirc;me. Original from The MET Museum.…Save

Pygmalion and Galatea (ca. 1890) painting by Jean–Léon Gérôme. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Pygmalion and Galatea (ca. 1890) painting by Jean–Léon Gérôme. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More