The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764681SaveSaveGroupe d'enfans during 17th century. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 844 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2461 x 3498 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2461 x 3498 px | 300 dpi | 49.3 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadGroupe d'enfans during 17th century. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More