The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764683SaveSaveA Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 886 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3448 x 2545 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3448 x 2545 px | 300 dpi | 50.26 MBSaveDownloadA Horse Affrighted at a Lion (1788) by George Stubbs. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More