Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Study of Four Putti (recto); Detail from 'Lot and His Daughters' (verso) (during the 16th century). Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.