rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764751Gift Cover (Fukusa) with Carp in Waves during Meij period. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…Save

Gift Cover (Fukusa) with Carp in Waves during Meij period. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Gift Cover (Fukusa) with Carp in Waves during Meij period. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More