Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764790SaveSaveNaked woman showing her breasts. Breast Exam (1985). Original from The National Cancer Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1156 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1798 x 1866 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1798 x 1866 px | 300 dpi | 19.23 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadNaked woman showing her breasts. Breast Exam (1985). Original from The National Cancer Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More