WanFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764999SaveSaveHalloween invitation card psd template for social media postMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.45 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.45 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadHalloween invitation card psd template for social media postMore