WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765070SaveSaveTrick or treat vector Halloween templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 13.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Shadows Into Light by Kimberly GesweinDownload Shadows Into Light fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadTrick or treat vector Halloween templateMore