The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765207SaveSaveJapanese Dish with Maple Leaves in Waves in the late 1600s–early 1700s. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4586 x 4586 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4586 x 4586 px | 300 dpi | 120.39 MBSaveDownloadJapanese Dish with Maple Leaves in Waves in the late 1600s–early 1700s. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More