Vintage purple showy hebe flower psd illustration, remix from artworks by Walter Fitch More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1936 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 56.42 MB Small JPEG 774 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1936 x 3000 px | 300 dpi