rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Library of Congress (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765748Fruit vase (1847) lithograph in high resolution by the famous Currier & Ives. Original from Library of Congress. Digital…Save

Fruit vase (1847) lithograph in high resolution by the famous Currier & Ives. Original from Library of Congress. Digital enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Fruit vase (1847) lithograph in high resolution by the famous Currier & Ives. Original from Library of Congress. Digital enhanced by rawpixel.

More