AumPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765828SaveSaveGolden vector moon and stars galactic doodle mobile wallpaperMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.54 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2814 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadGolden vector moon and stars galactic doodle mobile wallpaperMore