The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765837SaveSaveAn Illuminated Folio from the Royal Manuscript of the Farhang–i Jahangiri (1607–1608). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 743 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2167 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4873 x 7869 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4873 x 7869 px | 300 dpi | 219.46 MBSaveDownloadAn Illuminated Folio from the Royal Manuscript of the Farhang–i Jahangiri (1607–1608). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More