AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2766736SaveSaveVector inspirational quote cute white galaxy social banner templateMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 2.6 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 2.6 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 2.6 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadVector inspirational quote cute white galaxy social banner templateMore