The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2766765SaveSaveEndpaper from Les oeuvres morales de Mr. Diderot : contenant son traité De l'amitié, et celui Des passions (1770). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2872 x 2872 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2872 x 2872 px | 300 dpi | 47.25 MBSaveDownloadEndpaper from Les oeuvres morales de Mr. Diderot : contenant son traité De l'amitié, et celui Des passions (1770). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More